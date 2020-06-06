Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter.

The person is identified as Amar Dubey.

UP Special Task Force (STF) has performed the operation.

In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8.

The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident.