Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter.

The person is identified as Amar Dubey.

UP Special Task Force (STF) has performed the operation.

In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8.

The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey

Kanpur raid case: Close aide to UP gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter with police

 He was accused in the case connected to the Kanpur raid at gangster Vikas Dubey's house that resulted in the death of eight policemen.
DNA

Vikas Dubey escapes from Faridabad hotel before cops arrive

 A team of Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana police detained three aides of Vikas Dubey after it raided a hotel in Faridabad in search of the gangster, who is the..
IndiaTimes

UP: IG probes 'letter' on gangster Vikas Dubey's link with cop; inquiry also sought into 'role' of former Kanpur SSP

 Police on Tuesday said an IGP-rank officer is probing into a letter purportedly written weeks before his death by DSP Devendra Mishra, alleging a nexus between..
IndiaTimes

Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police [Video]

6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police

While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "40 teams and Special Task Force (STF) are working. We are collecting information on his (Vikas Dubey) accomplices and members of family. Where did they get such huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home." "The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," UP ADG added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Kanpur encounter: Directed police authorities to assess level of criminals before conducting raids, says Uttarakhand Police [Video]

Kanpur encounter: Directed police authorities to assess level of criminals before conducting raids, says Uttarakhand Police

While speaking to ANI in Dehradun on July 07, the DG (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar spoke on being asked about steps taken by police after Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur encounter. He said, "We have directed all police authorities in the state to assess the level of criminals before conducting raids, gather information about them and plan accordingly."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

SC grants interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra

 The apex court had approved the name of retired Haryana cadre IAS officer Yudvir Singh Malik as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the new board and..
IndiaTimes
Helicopter sprays pesticide in Jodhpur as locust control operation [Video]

Helicopter sprays pesticide in Jodhpur as locust control operation

Aerial spraying of pesticide was conducted by a helicopter in Jodhpur's Kerlanada on July 04. It was done as a part of locust control operation. Swarms of locusts have taken over the skies several states including Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The desert locusts are a species of locust, short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour crops in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Uttar Pradesh Police Uttar Pradesh Police Law enforcement agency of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur encounter: Forensic test of computer of CO Mishra will be done if needed, says UP Police [Video]

Kanpur encounter: Forensic test of computer of CO Mishra will be done if needed, says UP Police

While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "It is viral in the media that Circle Officer (CO) Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter, had written a letter. Director General of Police (DGP) has sent an IG level officer to investigate this. The truth will come out in the investigation." "An audio clip has also been released but there is nothing objectionable in it. It is a conversation between the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Police Station In-charge and CO. It is being verified. If needed forensic test of the computer of Circle Officer will also be done." UP ADG (Law and Order) added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Kanpur encounter: Will not sit quietly until and unless Vikas Dubey is arrested, says UP Police [Video]

Kanpur encounter: Will not sit quietly until and unless Vikas Dubey is arrested, says UP Police

While briefing the media on Kanpur encounter, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the policemen who got injured during the encounter are out of danger. He further added, "The CM had visited the spot and met families of the deceased. Ex-gratia Rs 1 crore has been provided for kin of the deceased and extraordinary pension announced. Job for one member of each bereaved family was also announced." He also added that the UP Police will not sit quietly until and unless Vikas Dubey and his accomplices are arrested.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh City in Uttar Pradesh, India


Faridabad Faridabad Metropolis in Haryana, India

Locust swarms attack parts of Haryana, reach near Delhi [Video]

Locust swarms attack parts of Haryana, reach near Delhi

Swarm of locusts entered Gurugram and Faridabad on June 27 inching closer to national capital. A local was seen beating drum in Jhajjar to scare away swarm, while district administration was using sirens to scare away the insects. Swarms were also seen over Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway in massive numbers. Administration had issued warning asking residents to keep windows shut and make noise.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Shopping malls won't reopen in Gurugram, Faridabad from June 08: Haryana Deputy CM [Video]

Shopping malls won't reopen in Gurugram, Faridabad from June 08: Haryana Deputy CM

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on June 08 said the shopping malls in the state will reopen from June 08, in line with the directives issued by centre, except in Gurugram and Faridabad to prevent further spread of coronavirus. On reopening of places of worship, Chautala said, "All places of worship can reopen from 8th June in the state, but no religious gathering is allowed. Social distancing norms must be followed."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Vikas Dubey's close aide shot dead in encounter

Amar Dubey, the right-hand man of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter in...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA


Kanpur encounter: Will send back cops in coffins, Dubey had told gang

The pre-dawn encounter of an aide of the elusive gangster Vikas Dubey and his confessions to police...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

Hunnain_

Hunnain - هوناين!🇮🇳 RT @ANINewsUP: Kanpur encounter case: Amar Dubey, close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Spec… 3 seconds ago

Hunnain_

Hunnain - هوناين!🇮🇳 RT @ANINewsUP: Kanpur encounter case: Amar Dubey, close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pra… 7 seconds ago

srinivashyd999

SRINI T🇮🇳 RT @_pallavighosh: Vikas dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey .. who also supervised killing of 8 cops in Kanpur is killed in encounter — that’s h… 9 seconds ago

divzz21

Divya Gupta RT @ANINewsUP: Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried reward of Rs 25,0… 35 seconds ago

AvinashDixit6

Avinash Dixit RT @ANINewsUP: Kanpur: Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an… 1 minute ago

DILNIDHI

NV Bharadwaj(AANA) RT @gulf_news: Amar Dubey, close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, was shot in an “encounter” today by the Ut… 1 minute ago

AvinashDixit6

Avinash Dixit RT @ANINewsUP: The main accused (of Kanpur encounter) Amar Dubey (close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey) was shot dead in encounter wit… 1 minute ago

imvishnudwivedi

🇮🇳विष्णु प्रकाश द्विवेदी🇮🇳 RT @ANINewsUP: #WATCH I'm not with him (history sheeter Vikas Dubey). I am a labourer. I was at my home on the night of the encounter: Shya… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanpur shootout: 3 cops suspected of ‘leaking info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended [Video]

Kanpur shootout: 3 cops suspected of ‘leaking info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have suspended three more cops in Kanpur shootout case over allegations that they were in regular contact with Vikas Dubey. Police said the role of these cops has been..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Cops put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur [Video]

Cops put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur

Police officials put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur district on July 06. He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter which took place on July 03 in Bikaru village. Police is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
Watch: Cop who survived Kanpur shootout recalls incident [Video]

Watch: Cop who survived Kanpur shootout recalls incident

Injured policeman, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, recalled the Kanpur shootout. Singh survived the deadly attack on police team that had gone for a raid. He recalled events of the intervening night of July..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published