Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter.
The person is identified as Amar Dubey.
UP Special Task Force (STF) has performed the operation.
In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8.
The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states.
Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident.
While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "40 teams and Special Task Force (STF) are working. We are collecting information on his (Vikas Dubey) accomplices and members of family. Where did they get such huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home." "The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," UP ADG added.
While speaking to ANI in Dehradun on July 07, the DG (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar spoke on being asked about steps taken by police after Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur encounter. He said, "We have directed all police authorities in the state to assess the level of criminals before conducting raids, gather information about them and plan accordingly."
While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "It is viral in the media that Circle Officer (CO) Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter, had written a letter. Director General of Police (DGP) has sent an IG level officer to investigate this. The truth will come out in the investigation." "An audio clip has also been released but there is nothing objectionable in it. It is a conversation between the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Police Station In-charge and CO. It is being verified. If needed forensic test of the computer of Circle Officer will also be done." UP ADG (Law and Order) added.
While briefing the media on Kanpur encounter, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the policemen who got injured during the encounter are out of danger. He further added, "The CM had visited the spot and met families of the deceased. Ex-gratia Rs 1 crore has been provided for kin of the deceased and extraordinary pension announced. Job for one member of each bereaved family was also announced." He also added that the UP Police will not sit quietly until and unless Vikas Dubey and his accomplices are arrested.
Police officials put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur district on July 06. He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter which took place on July 03 in Bikaru village. Police is..
Injured policeman, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, recalled the Kanpur shootout. Singh survived the deadly attack on police team that had gone for a raid. He recalled events of the intervening night of July..
