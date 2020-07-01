F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix

|
Red Bull Ring Motor racing track in Austria
Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener
Credit: Reuters Studio
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
Hamilton on backing Kaepernick: I was silencedLewis Hamilton has said he was "silenced" earlier in his Formula One career over his plans to protest racism by taking a knee. ......
WorldNews
Bottas wins F1 openerCharles Leclerc finished a surprise second for Ferrari with McLaren’s Lando Norris celebrating a first podium after a time penalty dropped Mercedes’ six..
WorldNews
Taking a knee highlights 'bigger issue' of fight against racism - HamiltonMercedes' Lewis Hamilton says whether Formula 1 drivers take the knee is a minor issue in the context of the fight against racism across the world.
BBC News
Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton says whether Formula 1 drivers take the knee is a minor issue in the context of the fight against racism across the world.
BBC News
2020 Styrian Grand Prix Formula 1 race in Austria
Ferrari bring forward car upgrades for Styrian Grand PrixFerrari will introduce car upgrades at this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, having originally scheduled them for the subsequent race in Hungary.
BBC News
Valtteri Bottas Finnish racing driver
Lewis Hamilton penalised for collision as Valtteri Bottas wins in Austrian GPValtteri Bottas survives reliability worries to win an incident-packed Austrian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton takes fourth after a penalty.
BBC News
Bottas beats Hamilton to pole as Ferrari make shocking return in AustriaValtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes dominate qualifying at Austrian GP, while Ferrari have shocking day.
BBC News
