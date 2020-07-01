Global  

F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix as the Red Bull Ring hosts its second race in a row.Valteri Bottas won the season's opener, with champion Lewis Hamilton failing to get on the podium.

Red Bull Ring Red Bull Ring Motor racing track in Austria

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener [Video]

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener

Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Hamilton on backing Kaepernick: I was silenced

 Lewis Hamilton has said he was "silenced" earlier in his Formula One career over his plans to protest racism by taking a knee. ......
WorldNews

Bottas wins F1 opener

 Charles Leclerc finished a surprise second for Ferrari with McLaren’s Lando Norris celebrating a first podium after a time penalty dropped Mercedes’ six..
WorldNews

Taking a knee highlights 'bigger issue' of fight against racism - Hamilton

 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton says whether Formula 1 drivers take the knee is a minor issue in the context of the fight against racism across the world.
BBC News

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Message highlights 'bigger issue' - Hamilton

 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton says whether Formula 1 drivers take the knee is a minor issue in the context of the fight against racism across the world.
BBC News

2020 Styrian Grand Prix 2020 Styrian Grand Prix Formula 1 race in Austria

Ferrari bring forward car upgrades for Styrian Grand Prix

 Ferrari will introduce car upgrades at this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, having originally scheduled them for the subsequent race in Hungary.
BBC News

Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Finnish racing driver

Lewis Hamilton penalised for collision as Valtteri Bottas wins in Austrian GP

 Valtteri Bottas survives reliability worries to win an incident-packed Austrian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton takes fourth after a penalty.
BBC News

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole as Ferrari make shocking return in Austria

 Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes dominate qualifying at Austrian GP, while Ferrari have shocking day.
BBC News

F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula One makes its long-awaited return. It's been more than three months since the season was meant to kick off in Melbourne, with the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published