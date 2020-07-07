Global  

Coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus.

He took his fouth test on Monday after developing symptoms including a high temperature.

This as Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down risks of what he has called the "little flu", saying he would not be seriously affected.

He has opposed lockdowns, which he says hurt the economy.

Brazil has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the world, after the US.

He made the announcement in a TV interview on Tuesday, saying the fever he had been experiencing had gone down and that he felt "very well".

Bolsonaro said that he had started experiencing symptoms on Sunday.

