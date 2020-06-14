Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation center in Mumbai

Former cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on July 8 inaugurated a plasma donation center at Seven Hills Hospital, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai.

While speaking to ANI the 'Master Blaster' congratulated BMC and administration of Seven Hills Hospital for the initiative.

Maharashtra has so far 89,313 active cases and 9250 deaths.