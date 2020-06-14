Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation center in Mumbai
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation center in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation center in Mumbai

Former cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on July 8 inaugurated a plasma donation center at Seven Hills Hospital, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai.

While speaking to ANI the 'Master Blaster' congratulated BMC and administration of Seven Hills Hospital for the initiative.

Maharashtra has so far 89,313 active cases and 9250 deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Indian former international cricketer

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sports fraternity expressed grief and shock over demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. 'MS Dhoni' actor was also known for his sports skills. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter express grief on demise of Rajput. Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli also left shocked over Rajput's demise. Vice Captain Rohit Sharma called Rajput's untimely demise 'distrubing and distressing'. Badminton player Saina Nehwal said that she'll miss the onscreen Dhoni on her tweet. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK'. Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Private hospital in Mumbai gets its first robot to assist healthcare staff

 A Mumbai-based private hospital got its first robot 'Gollar' to assist the healthcare staff in the hospital during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
IndiaTimes

Mumbai overtakes China in coronavirus deaths and cases

 In yet another disturbing development, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mumbai has now outstripped China, where the pandemic reared its head in late..
WorldNews

SevenHills Hospital SevenHills Hospital Hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India


Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

No differences among Maha govt coalition partners: Shiv Sena

 The Shiv Sena on Wednesday asserted there are no differences among the ruling MVA allies in Maharashtra, and said if coalition governments fall over..
IndiaTimes

Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Health Secretary to share detailed analysis of factors behind COVID-19 deaths

 Delhi is the third worst COVID-19 affected state, following Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with 1,02,831 COVID-19 cases including 3,165 deaths.
DNA
COVID-19 tests in India cross 1 crore mark [Video]

COVID-19 tests in India cross 1 crore mark

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 case count crossed seven lakh on Tuesday while 467 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total count of cases reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday and the death toll has gone up to 20,160. Of the total count of cases, 2,59,557 are active cases and 4,39,948 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The total count has increased from six to seven lakh in five days. The Health Ministry said that the number of recovered patients reached 4,39,947 today and the number was 1,80,390 more than the active cases. India's recovery rate has gone up to 61.13 per cent. Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state, 5134 new positive cases and 224 deaths were reported on July 07. Tamil Nadu, being second in the tally, reported 3616 fresh COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths today. 2008 new COVID-19 positive cases and 50 deaths were reported in Delhi. The Union Health Ministry said that COVID-19 tests in India crossed 1 crore mark as a result of continuously expanding network of testing labs in the country. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 2,41,430 samples were tested for COVID-19 on July 6 which has taken the total number of samples tested till Monday to 1,02,11,092.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation center at Seven Hills Hospital

Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday inaugurated a plasma donation center at...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

QtSO4S7vbxDV5AV

АНАТОЛИЙ RT @FinancialXpress: Cricket icon #SachinTendulkar inaugurated a Plasma Therapy Unit for treating #COVID19 patients at the Seven Hills Hosp… 7 minutes ago

RamanPa93849244

Raman Pathak Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates COVID-19 plasma therapy unit at Mumbai hospital https://t.co/Ut6bSnLNIJ 11 minutes ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman #SachinTendulkar inaugurates COVID-19 plasma therapy unit at Mumbai hospital #COVID19 https://t.co/TR6Co2On3B 26 minutes ago

cricketnext

CricketNext Sachin Tendulkar Inaugurates Plasma Therapy Unit, Urges Recovered People to Donate Blood https://t.co/P2ErCUCmyM 27 minutes ago

_Crypto_papa

Crypto Papa #BMC Steps Up War Against #Covid19 As sachin_rt Inaugurates Plasma Therapy Unit At #Mumbai Hospital… https://t.co/W2AQ6XgM3U 36 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress Cricket icon #SachinTendulkar inaugurated a Plasma Therapy Unit for treating #COVID19 patients at the Seven Hills H… https://t.co/Ynf0zrF1uU 39 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #SachinTendulkar: @sachin_rt inaugurated a #PlasmaTherapy Unit for treating #COVID19 patients at the… https://t.co/VKWdbr31Cq 44 minutes ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation center at Seven Hills Hospital https://t.co/2HvWYnOWW2 45 minutes ago