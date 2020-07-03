Global  

JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech
JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech

JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech

JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant climate” for free speech.The 150 high-profile signatories say recent protests for racial and social justice are a “needed reckoning” but decried what they describe as the weakening of open debate in favour of “ideological conformity”.

 The letter, also signed by Malcolm Gladwell and Gloria Steinem, denounces "a vogue for public shaming".
