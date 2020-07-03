JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 12 minutes ago JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant climate” for free speech.The 150 high-profile signatories say recent protests for racial and social justice are a “needed reckoning” but decried what they describe as the weakening of open debate in favour of “ideological conformity”. 0

