Dog meat ban in Nagaland raises debate over animal rights and traditional rights
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Dog meat ban in Nagaland raises debate over animal rights and traditional rights

Dog meat ban in Nagaland raises debate over animal rights and traditional rights

Following the Nagaland govt's order to ban trading of dogs and also the sale of both 'cooked and uncooked' dog-meat, a hot debate has come up.

While regarded as a welcome move, battle-lines were also drawn, as it received criticism in equal measure, largely on grounds of infringement on people's dietary practices.

While pet lovers welcomed the decision saying that the Nagas can survive without dog meat, others viewed it as "nonsensical which would only drive the dog-meat trade underground like the failed Nagaland Liquor Prohibition Act." "I am a pet lover and so I don't eat dog meat.

However, the government should have a wider consultation in a democratic way.

But they hastily took the decision," Gugu Haralu, a social activist.

Many people also raised concerns in social media saying, "Cruelty to animals is bad.

There has to be ethical norms in place but outsiders policing and coercing the diet of native and indigenous people is problematic."

