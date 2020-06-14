Global  

PM Modi chairs cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
PM Modi chairs cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

PM Modi chairs cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on July 08.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others attended the meeting.

Several other cabinet ministers were also present in the meeting.

Certain key decisions are expected to be taken at the meeting.

Wednesday's Cabinet decisions will bring positive change in lives of many: PM Modi

 The decisions taken by the Union on Wednesday for urban migrants and the poor will bring a positive change in the lives of many people, Prime Minister Narendra..
IndiaTimes

Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts

 Hours after the government initiated a probe into the funding of three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Congress..
IndiaTimes

Won't be intimidated by blind witch hunt: Congress on probe against Gandhi family trusts

 The Congress on Wednesday said that the party and its leadership will not be intimidated by the "blind witch hunt" by a "panicked" Modi government after the home..
IndiaTimes

Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months [Video]

Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months

In a move that will benefit over 72 lakh employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for three more months, from June to August 2020. "Cabinet approves extension of EPF contribution of 24 per cent (12 per cent employees share and 12 per cent employers share) for another 3 months from June to August 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana/Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said here while addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting. "The government paid the provident fund for small businesses, where under 100 people are employed and more than 90 per cent of those get salary of less than Rs 15,000. The government paid both the workers/employee's share and the owners' share for three months. The move benefitted over 72 lakh employees," Javadekar said. The minister said that the scheme has been further extended for another 3 months from June to August 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
PM Modi, Union Ministers express grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise [Video]

PM Modi, Union Ministers express grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted he was 'shocked' by Rajput's demise. Union Minister Smriti Irani mourned actor's death on micro-blogging site. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his deepest condolences to Rajput family. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also took to twitter to express his grief. Rajput gained prominence for his acting in movies like 'Chhichhore', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

India's proactive, graded approach ensured plateaued graph of Covid-19 cases: Harsh Vardhan

 India's preemptive, proactive and graded approach ensured a plateaued graph of Covid-19 cases and a significant number of unoccupied beds in the health..
IndiaTimes
Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on, July 6 paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. During his speech, the decision of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) made Mookerjee happy as he fought for the same.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

'Racist, misogynist': Sambit Patra slams TMC leader for likening FM Nirmala Sitharaman to 'Kala Nagini'

 Meanwhile, the Centre and the state have been in a state of conflict, with the BJP eyeing to wrench West Bengal away from the TMC as the assembly election..
DNA
TMC MP's remark on FM Sitharaman is racist, misogynistic: Sambit Patra [Video]

TMC MP's remark on FM Sitharaman is racist, misogynistic: Sambit Patra

Speaking on the controversial remarks given by the TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra on July 05 said that the remark in not only 'racist' but also 'misogynist'. He said, "TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has called Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'Kala Nagini' which is highly condemnable. The comment has been made in a state where Goddess Kali is worshipped in every household. The remark is not only racist but also misogynist." Earlier, the TMC leader termed Sitharaman as the "the worst Finance Minister" and said the way people die due to bite of 'Kala Nagini' (venomous snake), same way, people are dying due to Nirmala Sitharaman."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

