Government panel to handle investigations against 3 Gandhi family trusts | Oneindia News

22,752 fresh cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours has pushed the total Coronavirus cases in INDIA to 7,42,417 and the death count to 20,642, figures from the Union Health Ministry this morning show.

4,56,831 patients across the country have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 61.53 per cent.

Key chapters like Democratic Rights, Food Security in India, Federalism, Citizenship and Secularism have been dropped from school courses in the national education board CBSE's bid to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday that the syllabus for 2020-21 would be reduced by a third because of the "extraordinary situation" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre said today that Three trusts linked to the Gandhi family will be investigated for alleged wrongdoing in financial dealings.

The Home Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged income tax and foreign donation rules violation by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, the ministry's spokesperson tweeted this morning.

