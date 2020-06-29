Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Depp arrives for day two of libel trial
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Depp arrives for day two of libel trial

Depp arrives for day two of libel trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at the High Court in London for day two of the actor's libel case against News Group Newspapers after 'The Sun' newspaper branded him a 'wifebeater'.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Depp ‘not a wife-beater,’ court told

 Johnny Depp has strenuously denied being violent to his ex-wife Amber Heard and claimed a British tabloid article that accused him of being a “wife-beater”..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp trial: Actor tells court of drug use 'at a very young age' [Video]

Johnny Depp trial: Actor tells court of drug use 'at a very young age'

Johnny Depp has told a High Court judge how his drug use started "at a very young age", beginning when he took one of his mother's "nerve pills".The Hollywood actor said his mother used to ask him to bring her the pills and he took one after realising at around the age of 11 they were "calming her nerves", adding it was "the only way that I found to numb the pain".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court [Video]

Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court

Johnny Depp departed the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the first day of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown [Video]

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at London’s High Court for a legal showdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin

Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun.The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, which he strenuously denies.Depp, 57, arrived at 9.55am and was wearing a face covering.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

News UK News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court [Video]

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, for the start of Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike [Video]

Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike

An entrepreneur who is constantly accosted by adoring fans for being the spitting image of boxer Anthony Joshua, now works as his professional lookalike and admits he mistakes photos of the champion for himself.First approached by a man thinking he was the super world heavyweight boxing champion in a nightclub toilet in 2016, Iffy Onwuachu, 23, of Battersea, south west London, has since stepped in for him in adverts, despite at 6ft tall being considerably shorter than the 6ft 6in star.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

New study warns of brain damages linked to COVID-19

 LONDON - A new study has found that infection with COVID-19 can lead to brain damages, including delirium and nerve damage. According to the study by...
WorldNews
Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace [Video]

Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard heaped praise on his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a game-winning save as the Blues beat London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

COVID-19 crisis: WB teacher Chiranjit Dhibar gets call for human trial of coronavirus vaccine in Odisha

 "Inspired by the RSS, I have donated my body for the benefit of the state and society to covid 19 vaccine trials," he stated in his facebook post.
DNA

Facebook Decisions Were ‘Setbacks for Civil Rights,’ Audit Finds

 An independent audit faulted the social network for “vexing and heartbreaking decisions” that affect its users — and potentially the November elections.
NYTimes.com

USMCA trade pact, Facebook audit, Ivy League sports: 5 things you need to know Wednesday

 President Trump and Mexico's president will celebrate the trade deal, Facebook's civil rights audit comes out and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Facebook 'turned to spin' in meeting with organisers of ad boycott

 Mark Zuckerberg failed to win over critics after meeting with civil rights groups in an attempt to mollify them about how Facebook treats hate speech. ......
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp Attends Day 1 of Libel Trial Against The Sun - Video


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


High Court to rule on The Sun’s bid to strike out Johnny Depp libel claim

The High Court is set to rule on whether Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun can go ahead,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this