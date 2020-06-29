Depp arrives for day two of libel trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at the High Court in London for day two of the actor's libel case against News Group Newspapers after 'The Sun' newspaper branded him a 'wifebeater'.

Report by Browna.

