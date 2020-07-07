Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’

Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’

Health secretary Matt Hancock apologises on behalf of the government after a review into medical interventions such as pelvic mesh identified significant failings.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Employers should now always offer working from home as option, Matt Hancock says

 'I definitely think it should be the norm where possible,' says Hancock
Independent
Hancock avoids apologising over PM remarks on care homes [Video]

Hancock avoids apologising over PM remarks on care homes

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has praised the 'amazing work' of care homes during the coronavirus pandemic following Boris Johnson's recent remarks on correct procedures not being followed. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published
Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes [Video]

Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Matt Hancock to apologise for the Prime Minister’s “crass remarks” on care homes.Mr Hancock paid tribute to care homes which have "done so much to care for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sturgeon sets out easing of restrictions in Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon sets out easing of restrictions in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sets out the restrictions which have been lifted in Scotland from today as the nation moves from phase two to phase three of their Covid-19 lockdown. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published
Dodds raises concerns over "one-size-fits-all" approach [Video]

Dodds raises concerns over "one-size-fits-all" approach

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has expressed concern over Chancellor Rishi Sunak's "one-size-fits-all" approach to persuade employers to keep on furloughed staff beyond October. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

It looks like popular iOS apps including Spotify are crashing for thousands of people right now

 Popular iPhone apps are crashing on opening for a large number of users, including Spotify, Tinder, and Pinterest. The issue is down to a Facebook SDK embedded..
WorldNews
Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn

The funeral of World War II singer Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Ditchling, East Sussex, with a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:31Published
Dinenage: Gov is confident of easing lockdown restrictions [Video]

Dinenage: Gov is confident of easing lockdown restrictions

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage says the government has been working closely with scientific advisers and public health officials to make sure the country get out of lockdown as quickly and safely as possible. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YorkLawLondon

🇬🇧 Bridgette York 💙 #PatientExperience #BLM RT @CyberChamber: News: Publication of independent medicines and medical devices safety review, Health Secretary, Matt Hancock updates the… 15 hours ago

CyberChamber

Cyber Chamber News: Publication of independent medicines and medical devices safety review, Health Secretary, Matt Hancock update… https://t.co/oF0s1wGD4O 1 day ago