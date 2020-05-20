Global  

Jude Law 'in talks' to play Captain Hook in Disney's 'Peter Pan and Wendy'
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Jude Law is said to be in talks to play the villainous Captain Hook in Disney's upcoming 'Peter Pan & Wendy' film.

Disney World Draws Excitement and Incredulity as Reopening Nears

 The mega-resort will welcome back visitors on Saturday even as coronavirus cases in Florida remain high. In doing so, Disney steps into a politicized debate.
NYTimes.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda says renewed criticism of Disney+ musical 'Hamilton' is 'all fair game'

 The arrival of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' on Disney+ has spawned a new round of criticism about the musical's portrayal of the Founding Fathers.
USATODAY.com
Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney

Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney

The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Is Jude Law going to be a dad again?

Is Jude Law going to be a dad again?

Jude Law's wife Phillipa Coan is pregnant with the actor's sixth child.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:12Published

Jude Law to play Captain Hook in Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

David Lowery, who directed ‘Pete’s Dragon’ for the studio, will helm the project
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



