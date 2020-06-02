'God blessed me with good looks': Ringo Starr at 80

|
Ringo Starr British musician, drummer for the Beatles
Ringo Starr supports BLM movement on 80th birthdayRingo Starr celebrated his 80th birthday with an appearance in Santa Monica, California and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. (July 7)
Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80'
Ringo Starr to celebrate 80th milestone with music friendsThe Beatles drummer says he has no plans to slow down and looks forward to touring again.
