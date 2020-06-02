Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'God blessed me with good looks': Ringo Starr at 80
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published
'God blessed me with good looks': Ringo Starr at 80

'God blessed me with good looks': Ringo Starr at 80

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr ventured out in Beverly Hills on his 80th birthday on Tuesday (July 7) to wish the world 'peace and love', in what has become an annual ritual.

Instead of an annual concert, Starr has gathered his friends together for an online performance called 'Ringo's Big Birthday Show', available on YouTube and AXS later on Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ringo Starr Ringo Starr British musician, drummer for the Beatles

Ringo Starr supports BLM movement on 80th birthday

 Ringo Starr celebrated his 80th birthday with an appearance in Santa Monica, California and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. (July 7)
 
USATODAY.com
Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80' [Video]

Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80'

Music legend Sir Ringo Starr has insisted he doesn't have any intention of slowing down.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:01Published

Ringo Starr to celebrate 80th milestone with music friends

 The Beatles drummer says he has no plans to slow down and looks forward to touring again.
BBC News

The Beatles The Beatles English rock band

Did you know these facts about birthday boy Sir Paul McCartney? [Video]

Did you know these facts about birthday boy Sir Paul McCartney?

Paul McCartney is now 78 years old: but did you know these facts about the former 'Beatles' star?

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:37Published
Celebrities design 'thank you' pins [Video]

Celebrities design 'thank you' pins

Special charity pins have been designed by celebrities as a small way for people to say thank you to someone who has helped them during the coronavirus crisis. Actress Keira Knightley designed two flying birds swooping together into a near heart shape on her pin badge while former Beatle Sir Ringo Starr put a peace symbol inside a love heart in his design. The words "heartfelt thanks" appear on the rim of each badge, which has been created for the #PinYourThanks project.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Beverly Hills, California Beverly Hills, California City in California

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

 American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews

Carl Reiner, legendary comedian, actor, writer and director, dies at 98

 Carl Reiner, a television legend, has died at 98. Reiner was a writer, producer, director and actor who started with Sid Caesar’s comedy team and went on to..
WorldNews
Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies At 98 [Video]

Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies At 98

Carl Reiner, the writer, actor, director and producer has died at age 98. His credits include "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The 2000-Year-Old Man." CNN reports that Carl's son, director Rob Reiner, announced his death in a tweet. "Last night my dad passed away," Rob Reiner wrote. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light." Carl Reiner died Monday of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, his assistant Judy Nagy told Variety.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
BREAKING NEWS: Carl Reiner dies aged 98 [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Carl Reiner dies aged 98

Television comedy pioneer Carl Reiner has passed away, he died at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday night aged 98.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

YouTube to Let Creators Reply to Comments Using AI [Video]

YouTube to Let Creators Reply to Comments Using AI

YouTube currently allows users to leave comments on videos.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Brie Larson Reveals Major Roles She Did Not Get [Video]

Brie Larson Reveals Major Roles She Did Not Get

(CNN) Before she was "Captain Marvel," Brie Larson says she missed out on some big movies. She auditioned but was not cast for a role in a "Star Wars" movie, along with starring roles in "The Hunger Games" and "Terminator: Genisys," she revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday. It was so great learning from all of those who joined - make sure to follow them. I'm so excited about this journey - be sure to let me know what you want to see.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Brie Larson ready to get personal on new YouTube channel [Video]

Brie Larson ready to get personal on new YouTube channel

Actress Brie Larson is preparing to give fans a more personal look at her life by launching her own YouTube channel.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

AXS (company) AXS (company) ticketing company


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Ringo Starr doesn't have any intention of slowing down. [Video]

Sir Ringo Starr doesn't have any intention of slowing down.

Music legend Sir Ringo Starr has insisted he doesn't have any intention of slowing down.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr!

Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr! Richard Starkey, also known as Ringo Starr, was born on July 7, 1940, and turns 80. He was born in Liverpool, England. He is best known as the drummer for The Beatles...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Ringo Starr reuniting with Paul McCartney for birthday charity show [Video]

Ringo Starr reuniting with Paul McCartney for birthday charity show

In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published