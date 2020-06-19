Thandie Newton regrets misportrayal of African Americans

Thandie Newton has expressed remorse over some of the roles she took on earlier in her career because of the way they misrepresented African-Americans.

Across the U.S., Black people have reported incidents of alleged hate crimes and violent backlash as Black Lives Matter has gained broad support.

Dr. Michael V. Drake was selected Tuesday as the first Black president in the 152-year history of the University of California system.

Joe Biden has touted his record supporting the African American community. But young Black voters want to see more from Biden.

Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Thandie Newton was 'scared' of Tom Cruise Thandie Newton has revealed she was "scared" of Tom Cruise when they worked on 'Mission: Impossible 2'.