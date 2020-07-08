Global  

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: A look at milestones achieved by Indian Cricket's beloved Dada
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Twitterati wish beloved 'Dada', the #BengalTiger who led India to glory

Wishes poured in from all around Twitter for 'Dada', as Sourav Ganguly is known as, one of the finest...
DNA - Published


raj_yuva5

Yuvarajan Chandrababu RT @cricbuzz: Opener. Leader. Commentator. Administrator ✅ A happy 48th birthday to @SGanguly99 🎉🎉 Among your favourite Indian captains,… 2 minutes ago

VedantLabana

VEDANT LABANA RT @VedantLabana: Happy birthday to Sourav Ganguly( DADA) https://t.co/6DCJ6ZvwYE 2 minutes ago

VedantLabana

VEDANT LABANA Happy birthday to Sourav Ganguly( DADA) https://t.co/6DCJ6ZvwYE 3 minutes ago

MacMuke

Muகேश #VocalForLocal RT @ddsportschannel: 👕 113 Tests, 311 ODIs, 🏏 18575 international runs 💯 38 centuries ☝️ 132 wickets 💢 Holds the record of the highest… 3 minutes ago

TBKRNBKR

Bharath kumar Reddy RT @AryanBarbhuiya1: I wish you very happy birthday the king of Indian 🏏. @SGanguly99 Sure, the Indian team of today is stronger than any… 3 minutes ago

TahaAlmas2

Taha Almas RT @ICC: 🏏 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs ⭐ Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India 🥈 2003 ICC Men's @cricketw… 3 minutes ago

Pavanku59185457

Pavankumark RT @GraphicsTrendy: What can't be said will be wept. -Sourav Ganguly Happy Birthday Dada #SayNoToUGCGuidelines #HappyBirthdayDada #BringBac… 6 minutes ago

venka1991

Venkat Sharp🏴 RT @Cric_beat: Most 100s in ICC Tournament as Captain Sourav Ganguly - 6 Ricky Ponting - 5 Kane Williamson - 3 Aaron Finch - 2 Stephen Fle… 7 minutes ago