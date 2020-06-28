Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen reveals her beauty secrets
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Chrissy Teigen reveals her beauty secrets

Chrissy Teigen reveals her beauty secrets

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she keeps her skin flawless with a mixture of expensive La Mer cream and the reasonably priced Bioré chin and nose strips.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Shares Skin-Care Routine [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Shares Skin-Care Routine

I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Instagram admiring the makeup-free selfies some of our favorite celebrities post. I mean, how is one's skin so smooth and clear? Yes, filters help, plus..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
Chrissy Teigen en a assez des réseaux sociaux [Video]

Chrissy Teigen en a assez des réseaux sociaux

La star a admis qu'elle limite désormais son utilisation des réseaux sociaux car les gens l'épuisent.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids are spoiling love life [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids are spoiling love life

John Legend admitted he and Chrissy Teigen's kids are spoiling their sex life and they have to fit their intimate moments around their children's schedules.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published