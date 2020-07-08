Global  
 

Kashmir Muslims fear demographic shift as thousands get residency
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s
Kashmir Muslims fear demographic shift as thousands get residency

Kashmir Muslims fear demographic shift as thousands get residency

Up to 25,000 people granted domicile certificates raising fears of the beginning of demographic change in Kashmir.

Kashmir Kashmir Former princely state, now a conflict territory between India, Pakistan and China

Kashmiri girl depicts 'life of woman' by her paintings [Video]

Kashmiri girl depicts 'life of woman' by her paintings

In a bid to promote women empowerment, Shafiya Shafi, a Kashmir-based artist defines the 'society' through her art. She has participated in several competitions and won awards for her art. Despite lack of formal training, she has gained popularity in the Valley.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50

BJP worker kidnapped in J&K back home safe: Jitendra Singh

 "While Security forces and @JmuKmrPolice deserve all appreciation,where are the #Kashmir Apologists who lose no time in making unsubstantiated charges against..
IndiaTimes

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'

 The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
WorldNews

Apple and Nike urged to cut 'China Uighur ties'

 a woman walks in front of Nike Corporate giants including Nike face growing calls to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be using "forced labour" from China's..
WorldNews

Western brands face pressure over China Uighur ties

 Activists have accused Western companies of "bolstering and benefiting" from abuses of China's Muslim minority.
BBC News

About 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since law enacted by Modi govt: Naqvi

 There has been about 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since the law against the "social evil" was put in place, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas..
IndiaTimes

Germany bans Burqa and Niqab for students & teachers in School

 Baden-Württemberg will now ban full-face coverings for all school children. State Premier Winfried Kretschmann said burqas and niqabs did not belong in a free..
WorldNews

Logic_2019

Logic @faizanibrahimov @khalidbshah The demography was changed in 90 itself & the domicile have been issued to those peop… https://t.co/GrJ17tJb8W 10 hours ago

modified_hindu

राकेश एक सनातनी हिन्दू 🙏🙏 Kashmir Muslims fear demographic shift as thousands get residency.Up to 25,000 people granted domicile certificates… https://t.co/mIVV1vo50g 4 days ago

tis_shireen

Shireen RT @cjwerleman: India is a criminal state. Pass it on! https://t.co/J1wo5uCtRJ 5 days ago

rajesha_rao

Raj R @MarkhorFalcon @Ismailk48470507 India annexed Kashmir, everyone supported India by remaining silent. Including Saud… https://t.co/MpQ05NecvP 5 days ago

Ender38231654

Ender RT @SolidarityHR: What does the domicile law mean for Kashmir? Is it becoming a new Palestine? https://t.co/6pPZom0vMQ #SolidarityForAll… 6 days ago

SolidarityHR

Human Rights Solidarity What does the domicile law mean for Kashmir? Is it becoming a new Palestine? https://t.co/6pPZom0vMQ… https://t.co/7Pts5O6UwO 6 days ago

Indosphere

American Sangh But but but...the #rohingyas 😭😭😭https://t.co/fxENxuDb3J 1 week ago

ShaikhA44687059

Shaikh Ibn Kashmiri Is India laying the groundwork for its Hindutva project, in Kashmir by following the playbook of Maharaja Hari Sing… https://t.co/7whx26pbga 1 week ago