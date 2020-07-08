Kashmir Muslims fear demographic shift as thousands get residency

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kashmir Former princely state, now a conflict territory between India, Pakistan and China
Kashmiri girl depicts 'life of woman' by her paintings
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50Published
BJP worker kidnapped in J&K back home safe: Jitendra Singh"While Security forces and @JmuKmrPolice deserve all appreciation,where are the #Kashmir Apologists who lose no time in making unsubstantiated charges against..
IndiaTimes
Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam
US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
WorldNews
Apple and Nike urged to cut 'China Uighur ties'a woman walks in front of Nike Corporate giants including Nike face growing calls to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be using "forced labour" from China's..
WorldNews
Western brands face pressure over China Uighur tiesActivists have accused Western companies of "bolstering and benefiting" from abuses of China's Muslim minority.
BBC News
About 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since law enacted by Modi govt: NaqviThere has been about 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since the law against the "social evil" was put in place, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas..
IndiaTimes
Germany bans Burqa and Niqab for students & teachers in SchoolBaden-Württemberg will now ban full-face coverings for all school children. State Premier Winfried Kretschmann said burqas and niqabs did not belong in a free..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this