US-Mexico summit: AMLO under fire for plan to meet Trump
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Mexico's president is accused of selling out as he prepares to meet Donald Trump at the White House.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador Andrés Manuel López Obrador 58th president of Mexico

Mexican President faces politically risky US visit

 US-Mexico relations expert says President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's upcoming visit to Washington, D.C., is controversial with Mexicans, who largely..
USATODAY.com

Mexico President Set to Meet Trump on His First Official Visit to Washington

 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on his first official visit to Washington Wednesday, pending the..
WorldNews
Gunmen kill 24 people in attack on Mexican drug rehab centre [Video]

Gunmen kill 24 people in attack on Mexican drug rehab centre

Attack in Guanajuato is one of the worst mass slayings since President Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Mexico President Calls for Inquiry into Mass Killing at Drug Rehab Center

 Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is calling for an evaluation of justice and police officials in Guanajuato state, where gunmen killed 26 people and..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Coronavirus: Biden vows to reverse Trump WHO withdrawal

 President Trump's Democratic rival will put the US back in "on day one" if he wins November's poll.
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 8 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday, July 8th: Trump pushes schools to open in the fall; Texas officials warn COVID-19 patients could overwhelm hospitals; Brazilian..
USATODAY.com

What doctors are saying about coronavirus risks at Trump's New Hampshire rally

 President Donald Trump's planned rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has raised virus concerns among area medical experts.
USATODAY.com
New Trump order leaves foreign students scrambling [Video]

New Trump order leaves foreign students scrambling

International students in the U.S. are scrambling to figure out their plans for the fall semester after a new Trump administration order Monday said foreign students must leave the country if their classes are fully virtual. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump has officially withdrawn the US from the World Health Organization as pandemic spikes

 The White House notified Congress of the WHO withdrawal even as COVID-19 cases spike in the US and across the globe.
USATODAY.com

US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official

 The US military "will continue to stand strong” in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else, a top White House official has said,..
IndiaTimes
White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture" [Video]

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"

During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kept quiet. McEnany would not say whether President Trump supports flying the Confederate flag or is against it. "What we're seeing across the nation is this vast cancel culture, where we're going to tear down our monuments." McEnany McEnany delivered several roundabout answers as to why Trump claimed NASCAR made a mistake.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically [Video]

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically

As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks. White House officials are discussing actively encouraging masks as they shift to a strategy of preparing Americans to live long-term with the virus. But according to CNN, President Donald Trump has so far resisted the call, and still refuses to wear one himself.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

