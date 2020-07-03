US-Mexico summit: AMLO under fire for plan to meet Trump

|
Andrés Manuel López Obrador 58th president of Mexico
Mexican President faces politically risky US visitUS-Mexico relations expert says President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's upcoming visit to Washington, D.C., is controversial with Mexicans, who largely..
USATODAY.com
Mexico President Set to Meet Trump on His First Official Visit to WashingtonMexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on his first official visit to Washington Wednesday, pending the..
WorldNews
Gunmen kill 24 people in attack on Mexican drug rehab centre
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Mexico President Calls for Inquiry into Mass Killing at Drug Rehab CenterMexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is calling for an evaluation of justice and police officials in Guanajuato state, where gunmen killed 26 people and..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Coronavirus: Biden vows to reverse Trump WHO withdrawalPresident Trump's Democratic rival will put the US back in "on day one" if he wins November's poll.
BBC News
AP Top Stories July 8 AHere's the latest for Wednesday, July 8th: Trump pushes schools to open in the fall; Texas officials warn COVID-19 patients could overwhelm hospitals; Brazilian..
USATODAY.com
What doctors are saying about coronavirus risks at Trump's New Hampshire rallyPresident Donald Trump's planned rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has raised virus concerns among area medical experts.
USATODAY.com
New Trump order leaves foreign students scrambling
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trump has officially withdrawn the US from the World Health Organization as pandemic spikesThe White House notified Congress of the WHO withdrawal even as COVID-19 cases spike in the US and across the globe.
USATODAY.com
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House officialThe US military "will continue to stand strong” in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else, a top White House official has said,..
IndiaTimes
White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
