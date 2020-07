Palm Beach County School Board to review reopening options

The Palm Beach County School Board will be reviewing options for reopening schools during a workshop Wednesday afternoon.

THE BOARD WILL REVIEWITS REOPENING OPTIONS.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVESTEPHANIE SUSSKIND IS LIVE ATTHE DISTRICT OFFICE WITH MOREON THE DISCUSSION.THE BOARD WILL MEET AT 2OCLOCK TODAY GO OVER OPTIONSFOR REOPENING SCHOOL..

WITHTHAT NEW SCHOOL YEAR SET TBEGIN IN JUST ABOUT A MONTH.THIS COMES JUST DAYS AFTER THESTATE ANNOUNCED ALL SCHOOLDISTRICTS MUST OPEN SCHOOLS 5DAYS A WEEK.

THESUPERINTENDENT SAYS THEDISTRICT DOES HAVE FLEXIBILITYWITH ADVICE FROM HEALTHLEADERS.

TODAY- BOARD MEMBERSWILL REVIEW THE THREE OPTIONSFOR REOPENING- FULL TIMECLASSROOM INSTRUCTION 5 DAYS AWEEK..

FULL TIME DISTANCELEARNING..

OR A BLENDED MODELOF THE TWO.BASED ON PARENT FEEDBACK..

TDISTRICT SAYS MORE THAN ONEREOPENING OPTION WILL LIKELYBE NEEDED.

WEUPDATED ON TODAYFINAL DECISION IS EXPECTEDNEXT WEEK.PARENTS OF ST.

