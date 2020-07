Border closure delivers blow to Detroit tourism Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:25s - Published 6 days ago Border closure delivers blow to Detroit tourism 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this FlexDetroit Border closure delivers blow to Detroit tourism - https://t.co/SJaneMPZZb - Everybody from #Detroit #313 come follo… https://t.co/GQmVGSPvJw 5 days ago