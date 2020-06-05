Global  

Tottenham's Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss
Tottenham's Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss

Tottenham’s Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has received a four-match ban and been fined £40,000 for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter after his side’s FA Cup exit to Norwich.The England international has been sanctioned by the Football Association on a charge of misconduct for the incident, which happened on March 4.

Eric Dier: Tottenham midfielder given four-match ban for confronting fan

 Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier is given a four-match ban and fined £40,000 for climbing over seats to confront a fan after a match.
Tottenham midfielder Dier banned for confronting fan

 Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier is given a four-match ban and fined £40,000 for climbing over seats to confront a fan after a match.
