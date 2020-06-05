Tottenham’s Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss

|
Eric Dier English association football player
Eric Dier: Tottenham midfielder given four-match ban for confronting fanTottenham midfielder Eric Dier is given a four-match ban and fined £40,000 for climbing over seats to confront a fan after a match.
Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit
Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation
The Football Association Governing body of association football in England
FA to make 124 jobs redundant because of coronavirus impactThe Football Association is to make 124 positions redundant because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Emirates FA Cup Final to be dedicated to mental health charity
Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus prank
Norwich City and non-metropolitan district in England
Sunday's gossip: Chelsea's hopes of signing Havertz improveChelsea could be helped in Havertz chase as Bayern cool interest, Real Madrid want to sell Rodriguez, Tottenham keen on Aarons from Norwich, plus more.
Norwich City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Leandro Trossard hits winner at Carrow RoadLeandro Trossard's winner nudges Norwich City closer to relegation as Brighton all but ensure a fourth straight season in the Premier League with a rare away..
Arsenal v Norwich: Premier League match preview
