Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO

Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO

The administration sent a letter to the United Nations on Tuesday giving its notice of withdrawal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Steps Up Protocol To Keep Himself From Getting COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Steps Up Protocol To Keep Himself From Getting COVID-19

Despite his dismissal of the virus, President Donald Trump is worried he may be infected by COVID-19. According to CNN, he’s taking steps to protect himself to maintain his image that the virus is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA [Video]

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision. John Roberts, via majority opinion John Roberts,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Democrats, Security Experts Aghast At Trump Admin's Abandonment Of Critical Treaty [Video]

Democrats, Security Experts Aghast At Trump Admin's Abandonment Of Critical Treaty

Democratic lawmakers and national security experts have excoriated the White House's abandonment of the Open Skies Treaty. The State Department announced it would submit its notice of withdrawal,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published