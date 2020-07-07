Global  

Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
The Border Roads Organisation is reportedly expanding the Khardung La road, one of the highest motorable stretches.

The road is being turned into a two-lane pass.

Incidentally, it is the development of border road infrastructure which is believed to be one of the points of contention between India and China during the current face-off.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with Border Roads Organisation officials on July 7.

He reviewed ongoing projects with Director General, BRO, and other officials.

