Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China

The Border Roads Organisation is reportedly expanding the Khardung La road, one of the highest motorable stretches.
The road is being turned into a two-lane pass.
Incidentally, it is the development of border road infrastructure which is believed to be one of the points of contention between India and China during the current face-off.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with Border Roads Organisation officials on July 7.
He reviewed ongoing projects with Director General, BRO, and other officials.