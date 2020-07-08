Boris: ‘I take full responsibility’ for care home failures

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits an engineering firm in Harlow, Essex, and says that the government's job retention bonus must target the areas that most need it.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to focus their jobs retention bonus scheme on the areas that most need it.Speaking on a tour of an engineering components manufacturer in Harlow, Essex, Sir Keir said the scheme provides a bonus for "all jobs" and is not "focused in the right places".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Boris Johnson to apologise for his comments on care homes.Sir Keir said: “On Monday, when asked why care home deaths had been so high the Prime Minister said, and I quote, ‘too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have’.“That has caused huge offence to frontline care workers. It has now been 48 hours. Will the Prime Minister apologise to care workers?”Mr Johnson replied: “The last thing I wanted to do is to blame care workers for what has happened or for any of them to think that I was blaming them because they’ve worked hard, incredibly hard, throughout this crisis, looking after some of the most vulnerable people in our country and doing an outstanding job.”“And as he knows, tragically, 257 of them have lost their lives.“And when it comes to taking blame, I take full responsibility for what has happened.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson evaded questions from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer over reports that free parking for hospital staff will soon end.
Tributes have been flooding in for former Republic of Ireland manager and World Cup winner Jack Charlton after he died aged 85. One of many to pay their tribute is Kate Wilkinson, Jack's granddaughter.
The remnants of The Palace of Auburn Hills were demolished in a spectacular implosion in Michigan.
‘The Palace’ was the hometown arena of the Detroit Pistons basketball team, who relocated to the new Little Caesars Arena along with the Detroit Red Wings.
When it opened its doors in 1988, the structure was a state-of-the-art venue.
Its demolition will make room for a new development expected to include technology companies.
Police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who tried to storm the Serbian parliament in Belgrade after four nights of demonstrations.
Protesters, who are defying a ban on mass gatherings, rallied against President Aleksandar Vucic and his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the country faces a new wave of infections, the Serbian government is moving to re-impose lockdown restrictions.
Further coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted from today with amateur cricket restarting. The players at The Old Merchant Taylors Cricket Club in Slough are seen following health and safety guidance.
England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85.
Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia.
Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.
His family said he passed away peacefully.
