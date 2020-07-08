Global  
 

Boris: ‘I take full responsibility’ for care home failures
Boris Johnson has said he takes full responsibility for care home failures throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister’s comments come after opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer urged him to apologise for blaming care staff for failures.

Report by Browna.

