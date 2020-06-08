‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ became toxic for sister Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian said mothers can use this moment as a time to teach children about white privilege. She said while she doesn’t want to make her children “feel sad or unsafe,” it’s her “responsibility” to tell them the truth. Kourtney said she wants her children to understand what it means to have white privilege and to learn more Black history. She said: “My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together.
The veteran gossip columnist talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new Simon & Schuster about his career covering celebrity culture, the similarities between President Trump and Paris Hilton and..