‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ became toxic for sister Kourtney
Kourtney Kardashian is reducing her appearances in future Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes because the show feels like a "toxic environment" in her life.

Kourtney Kardashian's sunscreen fear [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian's sunscreen fear

Kourtney Kardashian used to be scared that sunscreen "would make her break out".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:50Published
Kourtney Kardashian Talks About Her 'Responsibility" To Teach Her Kids About White Privilege [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian Talks About Her 'Responsibility" To Teach Her Kids About White Privilege

Kourtney Kardashian said mothers can use this moment as a time to teach children about white privilege. She said while she doesn’t want to make her children “feel sad or unsafe,” it’s her “responsibility” to tell them the truth. Kourtney said she wants her children to understand what it means to have white privilege and to learn more Black history. She said: “My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Keeping Up With The Kardashians became ‘toxic’, says Kourtney Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a “toxic environment”, according to Kourtney Kardashian.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


