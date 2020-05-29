Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One confirmed

|
Fernando Alonso Spanish racing driver
Two-time world champion Alonso 'proud' to return to F1Double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso says he is proud to return to the sport next year with Renault.
BBC News
Double champion Alonso to make F1 comeback with Renault
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:35Published
Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 - report
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:35Published
Alonso set to return to F1 with Renault in 2021Spanish two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is set to return to Formula 1 with Renault next year.
BBC News
Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide
F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Bottas wins F1 openerCharles Leclerc finished a surprise second for Ferrari with McLaren’s Lando Norris celebrating a first podium after a time penalty dropped Mercedes’ six..
WorldNews
Message highlights 'bigger issue' - HamiltonMercedes' Lewis Hamilton says whether Formula 1 drivers take the knee is a minor issue in the context of the fight against racism across the world.
BBC News
Renault French automobile manufacturing company
Fiat Chrysler closing in on $7 bln loan deal
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Renault shares jump after state-backed loan deal
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
Renault job losses: French automaker suffers a slump in demand
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published
Coronavirus latest: French carmaker Renault to cut thousands of jobs
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:44Published
