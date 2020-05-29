Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One confirmed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published 6 minutes ago Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One confirmed Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One in 2021 after Renault confirmed the double world champion’s signature.Alonso, who turns 39 later this month, has been out of the sport since he appeared to bring down the curtain on his career with McLaren 18 months ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Tommaso Di Ruzza RT @SkySportsF1: It's official! ✍️ Fernando Alonso will return to Formula 1 in 2021 after Renault confirmed the two-time world champion as… 5 seconds ago Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC SPORT - Fernando Alonso return to Formula 1 with Renault confirmed https://t.co/DUlRutSnZE 15 seconds ago Ignacio Dans RT @ChrisMedlandF1: Chase Carey: “It’s great news that two time World Champion, Fernando Alonso, will return to Formula 1 with Renault next… 21 seconds ago Marian RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Fernando Alonso will return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Renault. 29 seconds ago Reynaldo 🦉 RT @BBCSport: Double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will return to the sport next year with Renault. Full story 👉 https://t.co/x… 2 minutes ago LFC Thailand Fan RT @SkySports: Fernando Alonso will return to Formula 1 in 2021 after Renault confirmed the two-time world champion as Daniel Ricciardo's r… 2 minutes ago apextraxs New video by FORMULA 1: Fernando Alonso's F1 Return: Will It Be A Success? https://t.co/KEpKwS5Uat Get your track /… https://t.co/GU901KqJR9 2 minutes ago The Field RT @ZENIADCUNHA: Formula 1 will have Fernando Alonso back on grid in 2021. Now if only they could convince Kimi Raikkonen to stay on, that… 4 minutes ago