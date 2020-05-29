Global  

Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One confirmed
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s
Fernando Alonso's return to Formula One confirmed

Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One confirmed

Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One in 2021 after Renault confirmed the double world champion’s signature.Alonso, who turns 39 later this month, has been out of the sport since he appeared to bring down the curtain on his career with McLaren 18 months ago.

