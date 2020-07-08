Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits an engineering firm in Harlow, Essex, and says that the government's job retention bonus must target the areas that most need it.
Report by Bassaneseg.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to focus their jobs retention bonus scheme on the areas that most need it.Speaking on a tour of an engineering components manufacturer in Harlow, Essex, Sir Keir said the scheme provides a bonus for "all jobs" and is not "focused in the right places".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Boris Johnson to apologise for his comments on care homes.Sir Keir said: “On Monday, when asked why care home deaths had been so high the Prime Minister said, and I quote, ‘too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have’.“That has caused huge offence to frontline care workers. It has now been 48 hours. Will the Prime Minister apologise to care workers?”Mr Johnson replied: “The last thing I wanted to do is to blame care workers for what has happened or for any of them to think that I was blaming them because they’ve worked hard, incredibly hard, throughout this crisis, looking after some of the most vulnerable people in our country and doing an outstanding job.”“And as he knows, tragically, 257 of them have lost their lives.“And when it comes to taking blame, I take full responsibility for what has happened.”
Boris Johnson has said he takes full responsibility for care home failures throughout the coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister's comments come after opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer urged him to apologise for blaming care staff for failures. Report by Browna.
The funeral of World War II singer Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Ditchling, East Sussex, with a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain. Report by Bassaneseg.
Culture minister Caroline Dinenage says the government has been working closely with scientific advisers and public health officials to make sure the country get out of lockdown as quickly and safely as possible. Report by Bassaneseg.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the UK's High Court for day four of libel trial.
Report by Bassaneseg.
An Asda employee fainted in front of The Prince of Wales during his visit to the distribution centre wit The Duchess of Cornwall to thank staff who have kept the country's vital food supplies moving throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The man was ok and continued his conversation with Prince Charles after receiving medical attention. Report by Bassaneseg.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall meet Asda food distribution workers in Bristol. Report by Bassaneseg.