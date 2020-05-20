Starmer urges Johnson to apologise for comments on care homes

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Boris Johnson to apologise for his comments on care homes.Sir Keir said: “On Monday, when asked why care home deaths had been so high the Prime Minister said, and I quote, ‘too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have’.“That has caused huge offence to frontline care workers.

It has now been 48 hours.

Will the Prime Minister apologise to care workers?”Mr Johnson replied: “The last thing I wanted to do is to blame care workers for what has happened or for any of them to think that I was blaming them because they’ve worked hard, incredibly hard, throughout this crisis, looking after some of the most vulnerable people in our country and doing an outstanding job.”“And as he knows, tragically, 257 of them have lost their lives.“And when it comes to taking blame, I take full responsibility for what has happened.”