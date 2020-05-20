Starmer urges Johnson to apologise for comments on care homes

|
Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Boris Johnson evades questions on hospital parking fees
Boris: ‘I take full responsibility’ for care home failures
'Shameful': Keir Starmer responds to Boris Johnson's comments on care homesPrime minister suggested 20,000 fatalities in sector due in part to failure of many homes to 'follow the procedures'
Independent
Bianca Williams: Mayor raises case with Met police as sprinter threatens to sue over traffic stopLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer says footage should make police feel 'uncomfortable'
Independent
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street
Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for blaming care homes for coronavirus deathsBoris Johnson has refused to apologise for his claim that some care homes "didn't really follow the procedures" to protect residents and staff from the..
Independent
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
Former Labour MP Chuka Umunna joins communications firm Edelman as executive directorMr Umunna will lead on environmental, social and governance consultancy offers
Independent
Starmer visits BrewDog pub and brewery in London
Sir Keir Starmer calls on Government to provide support for hospitality and the high street
