Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Starmer urges Johnson to apologise for comments on care homes
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Starmer urges Johnson to apologise for comments on care homes

Starmer urges Johnson to apologise for comments on care homes

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Boris Johnson to apologise for his comments on care homes.Sir Keir said: “On Monday, when asked why care home deaths had been so high the Prime Minister said, and I quote, ‘too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have’.“That has caused huge offence to frontline care workers.

It has now been 48 hours.

Will the Prime Minister apologise to care workers?”Mr Johnson replied: “The last thing I wanted to do is to blame care workers for what has happened or for any of them to think that I was blaming them because they’ve worked hard, incredibly hard, throughout this crisis, looking after some of the most vulnerable people in our country and doing an outstanding job.”“And as he knows, tragically, 257 of them have lost their lives.“And when it comes to taking blame, I take full responsibility for what has happened.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Boris Johnson evades questions on hospital parking fees [Video]

Boris Johnson evades questions on hospital parking fees

Prime Minister Boris Johnson evaded questions from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer over reports that free parking for hospital staff will soon end. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Boris: ‘I take full responsibility’ for care home failures [Video]

Boris: ‘I take full responsibility’ for care home failures

Boris Johnson has said he takes full responsibility for care home failures throughout the coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister’s comments come after opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer urged him to apologise for blaming care staff for failures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

'Shameful': Keir Starmer responds to Boris Johnson's comments on care homes

 Prime minister suggested 20,000 fatalities in sector due in part to failure of many homes to 'follow the procedures'
Independent

Bianca Williams: Mayor raises case with Met police as sprinter threatens to sue over traffic stop

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says footage should make police feel 'uncomfortable'
Independent

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Boris Johnson has departed from Downing Street ahead of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons and this afternoon’s economic statement by the chancellor. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for blaming care homes for coronavirus deaths

 Boris Johnson has refused to apologise for his claim that some care homes "didn't really follow the procedures" to protect residents and staff from the..
Independent

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Former Labour MP Chuka Umunna joins communications firm Edelman as executive director

 Mr Umunna will lead on environmental, social and governance consultancy offers
Independent
Starmer visits BrewDog pub and brewery in London [Video]

Starmer visits BrewDog pub and brewery in London

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits a BrewDog pub and brewery in London where he calls on the government to leave support in place for business sectors like tourism, hospitality and the arts. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Sir Keir Starmer calls on Government to provide support for hospitality and the high street [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer calls on Government to provide support for hospitality and the high street

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the Govenrment to provide support for the hospitality sector and the high street during a visit to the Brewdog Pub and Brewery in the City of London.Sir Keir met staff to discuss impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality sector and operating under social distancing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Shameful': Keir Starmer responds to Boris Johnson's comments on care homes

Prime minister suggested 20,000 fatalities in sector due in part to failure of many homes to 'follow...
Independent - Published

PM’s care home comments branded ‘clum...

Boris Johnson had commented that ‘too many’ care homes did not properly follow procedures during...
Express and Star - Published

Travesty of leadership': Charity boss hits out at 'cowardly' Boris Johnson after PM blames care homes for deaths

The chief executive of a social care charity has launched a blistering attack on Boris Johnson's...
Independent - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM's comments that 'too many' care homes didn't follow coronavirus procedures 'neither accurate nor welcome' [Video]

PM's comments that 'too many' care homes didn't follow coronavirus procedures 'neither accurate nor welcome'

Care providers have rejected comments from the Prime Minister that "too many" care homes did not properly follow procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "neither accurate nor..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson spar over care homes and contact tracing during PMQs [Video]

Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson spar over care homes and contact tracing during PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer clash over contact tracing measures and care home provisions during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Sir..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Starmer challenges PM on care homes [Video]

Starmer challenges PM on care homes

Sir Keir Starmer MP has challenged Boris Johnson on the Government’s record on care homes during the Covid-19 pandemic. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 04:41Published