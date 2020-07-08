Australian snowboarder Pullin drowns while spear fishing

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alex Pullin Australian snowboarder
Snowboard world champion Pullin drowns in diving mishapTwo-time world snowboard champion and Winter Olympian Alex Pullin drowned Wednesday while spearfishing on Australia’s Gold Coast. A police spokesperson said a..
WorldNews
Australian Winter Olympics star Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accidentWinter Olympian and world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin has died after being pulled unconscious from the surf on the Gold Coast.
SBS
Alex Pullin: Australian world-champion snowboarder dies - reportsAlex Pullin, Australia's flagbearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics, died while spearfishing, local media says.
BBC News
Olympian Pullin dies in fishing mishapWinter Olympian and world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin is believed to have died after being pulled unconscious from the surf on the Gold Coast.
SBS
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this