Australian snowboarder Pullin drowns while spear fishing
Snowboard world champion Pullin drowns in diving mishap

 Two-time world snowboard champion and Winter Olympian Alex Pullin drowned Wednesday while spearfishing on Australia’s Gold Coast. A police spokesperson said a..
WorldNews

Australian Winter Olympics star Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident

 Winter Olympian and world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin has died after being pulled unconscious from the surf on the Gold Coast.
SBS

Alex Pullin: Australian world-champion snowboarder dies - reports

 Alex Pullin, Australia's flagbearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics, died while spearfishing, local media says.
BBC News

Olympian Pullin dies in fishing mishap

 Winter Olympian and world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin is believed to have died after being pulled unconscious from the surf on the Gold Coast.
SBS

