Super fit 73-year-old pulls off planks, chin ups and handstands

If you need conclusive proof that age is nothing but a number you need only to check out the impressive fitness regime of 73-year-old Lauren Bruzzone.

Forget putting her feet up, instead the super fit senior spends her free time lifting weights, performing planks and then flipping into handstands.

Despite being in her eighth decade Bruzzone isn’t showing any signs of slowing down on the workouts, with the maths professor hitting the gym six times-a-week with her personal trainer.

Credit: SWNS