MP CM Shivraj Chouhan takes dig at Kamal Nath's temple visit ahead of bypolls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Reacting to Kamal Nath's temple visit ahead of by-polls in the state, Chouhan said, "To win polls, one needs peopleโ€™s grace along with the grace of god and people graced only those who work for their betterment." Earlier, Kamal Nath prayed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and Baba Baijnath Mahadev Temple at Badnawar.

Later, he addressed a meeting in Dhar district's Badnawar Assembly seat.