Met chief apologises to sprinter after stop and search
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Met chief apologises to sprinter after stop and search

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has apologised to athlete Bianca Williams for the “distress” caused by a stop and search.A video of the incident, which saw the Great Britain sprinter and her partner Ricardo dos Santos pulled from their car in a London street, was posted online by former Olympic medallist Linford Christie.

