Met chief apologises to sprinter after stop and search

Cressida Dick Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London
Metropolitan Police chief denies force is 'institutionally racist' and pledges to listen to Black Lives Matter protesters'In the last few weeks people have had their consciousness raised ... and I am listening to that,' says Dame Cressida Dick
Independent
Metropolitan Police apologises to sprinter Williams over stop-and-searchDame Cressida Dick also said the Met voluntarily referred itself to the watchdog over any wrongdoing.
BBC News
Bianca Williams: Met apologises to sprinter over stop-and-searchDame Cressida Dick also said the Met voluntarily referred itself to the watchdog over any wrongdoing.
BBC News
Senior police officer apologises to athlete Bianca Williams for 'distress' after stop and search'My senior officer has said "I'm sorry" to Ms Williams [to] the distress it has caused her. And I say that too,' Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick tells MPs
Independent
Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London
Bianca Williams: Metropolitan Police refers itself to watchdog after stopping Team GB athlete's carThe Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over the actions of its officers in a stop and search involving athlete Bianca Williams.
Independent
Bianca Williams British sprinter and human rights activist
Sprinter Bianca Williams considering suing Met Police over 'racial profiling'Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo dos Santos were stopped while driving a Mercedes in west London.
BBC News
Bianca Williams: 'I've never had to experience anything like this', says British sprinter after police stop carBritish sprinter Bianca Williams tells the BBC her "heart hurts" after being stopped by police with her partner.
BBC News
Athlete accuses London police of racial profilingBritish sprinter Bianca Williams and her partner accuse the Metropolitan Police of racial profiling and acting violently towards them.
BBC News
Linford Christie Jamaican-born British former sprinter
Met police deny 'misconduct issues' in stop and search of Linford Christie athletes'I'm sure it won't be the last but this type of abuse of power and institutionalised racism cannot be justified or normalised any longer,' says former Olympic..
Independent
Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis head of London's Metropolitan Police Service
Ricardo dos Santos Brazilian surfer (1990-2015)
Police reach out to sprinter Williams after car stopBianca Williams and her partner Ricardo dos Santos were stopped while driving a Mercedes in London.
BBC News
Great Britain Island in the North Atlantic off the northwest coast of continental Europe
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Uber launches commuter boat service in LondonService is Uber's first permanent commuter boat service
Independent
