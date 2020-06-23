Global  
 

COVID-19 cases soar in Central Asia
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published
COVID-19 cases soar in Central Asia

COVID-19 cases soar in Central Asia

Former Soviet states are suffering a second wave of cases - since lockdown restrictions were eased two months ago.

Central Asia Central Asia Region of the Asian continent

Chinese officials warn of 'unknown pneumonia' in Kazakhstan that is deadlier than coronavirus

 (CNN)A new "unknown pneumonia" that is potentially deadlier than the novel coronavirus has reportedly killed more than 1,700 people this year in the Central..
WorldNews

Soviet Union Soviet Union Communist state in Europe and Asia that lasted from 1992 to 1991

Russia Denies Paying Bounties, but Some Say the U.S. Had It Coming

 MOSCOW — Three years into a grinding war in eastern Ukraine, the Trump administration, in a sharp break with Obama-era policy, proposed providing the Ukrainian..
WorldNews
Russia's Putin hails Soviet role in WWII at military parade [Video]

Russia's Putin hails Soviet role in WWII at military parade

The world owes the Soviet Union a debt of gratitude for its contribution to Nazi Germany's defeat, Russian leader says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow [Video]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Indian embassy in Moscow on June 23. Defence Minister is on a three-day visit to Moscow. He will attend a military parade in Russia's capital to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in Second World War. Singh will also hold talks on ways to further strengthen India-Russia defence and strategic partnership.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

