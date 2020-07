Hearing-impaired man makes masks for those with same condition

Brian Travers received a cochlear implant —allowing him to hear his wife say “I love you” for the first time in 25 years.

Born with a rare genetic disorder, in 1995 Travers started to lose his hearing.

In 2008, he was in a coma and on life support after suffering a spontaneous subdural hematoma.

Brian also makes face masks with a window to see your smile.