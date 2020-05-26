Doctors Avoid These 5 Places During the Covid Pandemic!
As the world is opening back up, doctors are avoiding these 5 places to limit their exposure to Covid-19.
Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.
Autistic Bodybuilding @JoannaNoBanana How crippling executive dysfunction can be! I'm sick of being lectured about not calling doctors or… https://t.co/SxizCIpgSp 9 hours ago
GayleRas Even if your state is has reopened . . . Covid-19 is still a risk. These are the 13 public places doctors say you s… https://t.co/le1Rde1YCD 1 week ago
186 migrant workers flown to Ranchi from Mumbai amid COVID-19Total of 186 migrant workers arrived at Ranchi from Mumbai by flight on June 09 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The migrant workers were living in uncertainty at different places in Maharashtra, after..
Some Doctors Voice Concerns Over America’s Ability to Handle ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19After starting to navigate its way past the first wave of the pandemic, some doctors share concern over the U.S.’ ability to battle a second wave of coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.