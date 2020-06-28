Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze

Chancellor Rishi Sunak explains the Government's reduction of VAT from 20% to 5% for the hopsitality industry, along with the new Eat Out to Help Out scheme.



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced he's cutting VAT from 20% to 5% for the hospitality and tourism sectors until January 2021. In a further attempt to get the sectors moving, the chancellor announced there will be a 50% discount for people dining out on Monday to Wednesday at participating establishments.



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that people will no longer have to pay stamp duty on homes under £500k. The move comes as part of a number of measures announced to help the UK economy bounce back from coronavirus.



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new 'Kickstart scheme' which will directly pay employers to create new jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment due to coronavirus.



Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said the UK faces "profound economic challenges", and that the economy contracted by 25% in two months. Mr Sunak has announced a "jobs retention bonus" of £1,000 per employee to encourage bosses to keep on staff.