Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced he's cutting VAT from 20% to 5% for the hospitality and tourism sectors until January 2021. In a further attempt to get the sectors moving, the chancellor announced there will be a 50% discount for people dining out on Monday to Wednesday at participating establishments. Report by Browna.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that people will no longer have to pay stamp duty on homes under £500k. The move comes as part of a number of measures announced to help the UK economy bounce back from coronavirus. Report by Browna.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new 'Kickstart scheme' which will directly pay employers to create new jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment due to coronavirus. Report by Browna.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said the UK faces “profound economic challenges”, and that the economy contracted by 25% in two months.Mr Sunak has announced a “jobs retention bonus” of £1,000 per employee to encourage bosses to keep on staff.
