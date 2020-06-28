Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze

Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze

Chancellor Rishi Sunak explains the Government's reduction of VAT from 20% to 5% for the hopsitality industry, along with the new Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician

Sunak cuts VAT for hospitality and tourism [Video]

Sunak cuts VAT for hospitality and tourism

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced he’s cutting VAT from 20% to 5% for the hospitality and tourism sectors until January 2021. In a further attempt to get the sectors moving, the chancellor announced there will be a 50% discount for people dining out on Monday to Wednesday at participating establishments. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:13Published
Stamp duty scrapped for homes under £500k [Video]

Stamp duty scrapped for homes under £500k

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that people will no longer have to pay stamp duty on homes under £500k. The move comes as part of a number of measures announced to help the UK economy bounce back from coronavirus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Sunak announces ‘Kickstart Scheme’ [Video]

Sunak announces ‘Kickstart Scheme’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new ‘Kickstart scheme’ which will directly pay employers to create new jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment due to coronavirus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:05Published
Rishi Sunak unveils job retention bonus scheme [Video]

Rishi Sunak unveils job retention bonus scheme

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said the UK faces “profound economic challenges”, and that the economy contracted by 25% in two months.Mr Sunak has announced a “jobs retention bonus” of £1,000 per employee to encourage bosses to keep on staff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package [Video]

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil a £2 billion scheme aimed at alleviating youth unemployment by subsidising work placements when he sets out his coronavirus recovery package.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy [Video]

Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy

A £3 billion green package with grants for homeowners and public buildings to improve energy efficiency will be unveiled by Rishi Sunak as part of his coronavirus economic strategy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant [Video]

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in the Isle of Dogs, London, to see how businesses are putting social distancing measures in place. It comes after the Government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published