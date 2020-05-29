Global  
 

Happy Birthday, Jaden Smith!
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
Jaden Christopher Syre Smith was born on July 8, 1998, and turns 22.

He was born in Malibu, California.

He is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith made his film debut in 2006 in The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his father.

The actor went on to star in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid and Netflix series, The Get Down.

Smith released his debut album, SYRE, in 2017.

The album featured his hit single, “Icon.” Smith launched his own gender-neutral clothing line, MSFTSrep.

He also launched a portable water filter, the Water Box, to help with the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

