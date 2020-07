These children had fun on a flooded road after heavy rain in the city of Padang, Indonesia on July 8.

Groups of children swim in flooded road in Indonesia

Kids are seen playing and splashing in the impromptu "pool" as passing cars drive through the knee-high rainwater.

Resident, Nanang said: "Children playing when the road is closed has become my spectacle, because most vehicles cannot pass this area.

"This time, the flood was triggered by intense rain, which lasted for four hours."