Brooks Brothers the Latest Retailer to Succumb to the Pandemic Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:18s - Published 2 minutes ago Brooks Brothers the Latest Retailer to Succumb to the Pandemic The 200-year-old clothing company that invented the American button-down shirt and outfitted Wall Street and Presidents, has filed for Chapter 11. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Plano-Based JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy



JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, becoming the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:27 Published on May 15, 2020