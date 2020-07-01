Global  
 

Alex Rodriguez Attempts Jennifer Lopez's #WorldOfDanceAgain TikTok Challenge
Alex Rodriguez Attempts Jennifer Lopez's #WorldOfDanceAgain TikTok Challenge

The couple that kinda dances together stays together just ask J.Lo!Jennifer Lopez shared vid of her boo A-Rod trying to keep up for her #worldofdanceagain challenge.

