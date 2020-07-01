Nearly 3 million coronavirus cases in the US
The number of reported coronavirus cases nationwide is rapidly approaching 3 million.
Despite those numbers, President Trump is praising US efforts.
The US Has More Than 3 Million Coronavirus CasesThe coronavirus pandemic is surging and continues to ravage the country.
Over the past few days, the number of infected people has soared to record numbers.
Hospitals all over the U.S. are being..
Florida Man Goes Berserk in Costco When Asked to Wear a MaskFORT MYERS, FLORIDA — The combination of Florida man and Costco was never going to end well and on the 27th of June, this man was caught on camera throwing a red-faced hissy fit after an elderly..
Brazil's President tests positive for COVID-19Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing. Jair Bolsonaro had symptoms of COVID-19..