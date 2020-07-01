Global  

Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country
The coronavirus pandemic is once again surging out of control, rising in a majority of states.

Health experts are warning that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall.

The President has failed to offer detailed guidelines on how schools could open safely next month.

According to CNN, Trump made the inaccurate statement just days ago that 99% of coronavirus cases are harmless.

The coronavirus has already killed over 133,000 Americans and infected more than 3 million people.

