Covid-19: Karnataka, Telangana emerging as fresh hot spots

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, how Karnataka and Telangana are emerging as fresh hot spots, masks & sanitisers removed from essentials’ list, Brazil President Bolsonaro gets covid-19.

Watch the full video for more.