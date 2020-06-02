Global  

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test

England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the start of play at the Ageas Bowl.

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket [Video]

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

England v West Indies: How do the captains compare? [Video]

England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?

England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain. We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart.

Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials [Video]

Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials

James Bracey felt a step closer to establishing his Test credentials after holding his own against James Anderson on the first day of England's intra-squad clash at the Ageas Bowl. Bracey spoke of facing Test greats like Anderson in a game without fans and played under new bans on players using saliva on the ball.

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child [Video]

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second child.Root’s wife Carrie is due to give birth later this week and, with the strict protocols in place to ensure the series takes place in a ‘bio-secure’ environment, he will need to be isolated from the group for at least a week on his return from hospital.That means the rubberstamping of Stokes’ temporary promotion at the Ageas Bowl next week, having never before taken the reins in his professional career.

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child [Video]

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child

Ben Stokes could be the man who leads England in the first Test of the summer, after newly announced dates for the West Indies tour confirmed a possible clash with the birth of Joe Root's second child. The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed its planned schedule for the delayed three-match series, with the first Test set to be staged at the Ageas Bowl from July 8, and the next two matches set to take place at Emirates Old Trafford from July 16 and 24 respectively.

Black Lives Matter: England & West Indies kneel before first ball at Ageas Rose Bowl

 England and West Indies players take the knee before the first ball of the day to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
England and West Indies players take a knee

 England and West Indies players all take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton.
Iowa governor says her driver who struck Black Lives Matter protester 'acted appropriately'

 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was riding in an SUV last week when the state trooper driving her hit a protester as they were leaving a parking lot.
 
News24.com | England, West Indies take a knee in first Test

England and West Indies players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign as...
Ben Stokes to lead England in Joe Root's absence against Windies

England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes was on Tuesday named captain for the opening Test against West...
England vs West Indies: Players take a knee before first ball as tourists wear black gloves to support Black Lives Matter

First Test of the summer saw players, umpires and support staff unite to take a knee and show their...
Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test [Video]

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test

Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes has said his team will “show a gesture” to the Black Lives Matter movement but did not confirm whether that would mean taking a knee.Stokes said: “There is..

Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket [Video]

Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket

A slimmed down Dom Sibley will open the batting for England in the first test against West Indies this week following long gap due to the coronavirus crisis.

Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test [Video]

Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test

Former England captain and Director of Cricket for the ECB Sir Andrew Strauss, has backed Ben Stokes as interim England captain ahead of the return of international Test cricket in England.

