National General Is in Good Hands With Allstate Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:25s - Published 1 week ago National General Is in Good Hands With Allstate Allstate's $4 billion purchase of National General solidifies its presence as a property and liability insurance offerer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tom Jacobs RT @SPGMI_Insurance: Allstate Corp. has some integration risk and investor skepticism to overcome if it is to prove that its excess capital… 5 days ago Market Intelligence: Insurance Allstate Corp. has some integration risk and investor skepticism to overcome if it is to prove that its excess capi… https://t.co/I9CGJgt4F4 6 days ago Tom Durante .@Allstate putting auto insurer in good hands with $4B megadeal --- via @Reuters https://t.co/gyLchaaQe5 1 week ago