Completely mesmerising hoop juggling by Aussie performer Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:52s - Published 7 minutes ago Completely mesmerising hoop juggling by Aussie performer Watch as talented Melbourne-based performer "Mirror Man" juggles four hoops in a completely mesmerising way. The cool clip from April 9 shows "Mirror Man," donned a shiny silver suit, effortlessly spin and interchange the hypnotic rings. 0

