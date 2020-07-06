Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney World to Reopen as Coronavirus Cases Surge in Florida
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Disney World to Reopen as Coronavirus Cases Surge in Florida

Disney World to Reopen as Coronavirus Cases Surge in Florida

Disney World set to reopen this weekend even as coronavirus cases spike in Florida.

The park will operate with restrictions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Disney World Draws Excitement and Incredulity as Reopening Nears

The mega-resort will welcome back visitors on Saturday even as coronavirus cases in Florida remain...
NYTimes.com - Published

Is it safe for Disney World to reopen this weekend as coronavirus cases soar in Florida?

As Walt Disney World prepares to reopen on Saturday, Florida has recorded the largest weekly increase...
USATODAY.com - Published

Disney World Reopening Pushes Forward Despite Florida’s COVID-19 Surge

Disney World Reopening Pushes Forward Despite Florida’s COVID-19 Surge Even as confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida passed 200,000 this weekend, plans to reopen the Walt...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this

JDawsonTweets

JD ✍️ RT @joncoopertweets: Walt Disney World will reopen on Saturday, with special precautions to try to protect visitors. But as cases spike in… 2 minutes ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc Walt Disney World is set to reopen Saturday for the first time since coronavirus-related closures in March, and the… https://t.co/0ZfUkDpv0m 6 minutes ago

edpetrie

Ed Petrie Maybe, just maybe, this isn’t the year to take the family on that dream holiday to Disney World https://t.co/4n7xTyWGx4 17 minutes ago

MarcoIslandApt

Marco Island Condo Is it safe for Disney World to reopen this weekend as coronavirus cases soar in Florida? https://t.co/o4h0M2GDRK https://t.co/7hOmvNkEI0 26 minutes ago

keyavakil

Keya Vakil It absolutely breaks my brain that the state with arguably the worst outbreak in the nation is allowing its biggest… https://t.co/5Al6xZWPId 34 minutes ago

JoeKing3333

JoeKing Is it safe for Disney World to reopen this weekend as coronavirus cases soar in Florida? https://t.co/BDRDFI6hAR via @usatoday 38 minutes ago

cheddar

Cheddar🧀 Walt Disney World is set to reopen on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, despite a spike in coronavirus cases in the sta… https://t.co/rZzZ8yqFbc 44 minutes ago

Nala70075576

Nala RT @vrb1955: Disney is moving forward with its plan to reopen Walt Disney World in Orlando on Saturday despite coronavirus cases in Florida… 48 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Man Goes Berserk in Costco When Asked to Wear a Mask [Video]

Florida Man Goes Berserk in Costco When Asked to Wear a Mask

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — The combination of Florida man and Costco was never going to end well and on the 27th of June, this man was caught on camera throwing a red-faced hissy fit after an elderly..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:59Published
Miami CF Ready For Shortened Season [Video]

Miami CF Ready For Shortened Season

Despite surging coronavirus cases across the US, Major League Soccer plans to start its "MLS is Back Tournament" at Walt Disney World this week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published
Disney World Set to Partially Reopen Saturday | THR News [Video]

Disney World Set to Partially Reopen Saturday | THR News

A large portion of the Walt Disney World Resort will partially reopen this weekend even as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to rise, the company confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:37Published