Disney World to Reopen as Coronavirus Cases Surge in Florida
Disney World set to reopen this weekend even as coronavirus cases spike in Florida.
The park will operate with restrictions.
Miami CF Ready For Shortened SeasonDespite surging coronavirus cases across the US, Major League Soccer plans to start its "MLS is Back Tournament" at Walt Disney World this week.
Disney World Set to Partially Reopen Saturday | THR NewsA large portion of the Walt Disney World Resort will partially reopen this weekend even as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to rise, the company confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.