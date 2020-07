UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force.

Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district.

Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar.

He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital.

Two policemen were injured in the encounter in Hamirpur.

