Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban

Eric Dier English association football player
Tottenham’s Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss
Eric Dier: Tottenham midfielder given four-match ban for confronting fanTottenham midfielder Eric Dier is given a four-match ban and fined £40,000 for climbing over seats to confront a fan after a match.
Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract
José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates
Jose Mourinho: Hugo Lloris-Son Heung-min clash 'beautiful' - Tottenham bossTottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit
Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation
