Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban

Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban

Jose Mourinho chose to keep his counsel on Eric Dier’s four-match ban in fear of receiving a punishment himself, but said Tottenham are unlikely to appeal against the decision.Dier has been handed the sanction after he climbed into the stand after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich in March to confront a fan who was arguing with his brother.Mourinho has previously said he did not expect Dier to receive any punishment, but is now keeping quiet.

