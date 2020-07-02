Global  

Katie Price was 'terrified' son Harvey was having a heart attack
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Katie Price was 'terrified' son Harvey was having a heart attack Katie Price was "terrified" her son was having a heart attack when he fell ill last week.

The former glamour model had to call an ambulance when 18-year-old Harvey - who suffers from a range of health conditions - was stricken with chest pains and she was also concerned he had contracted coronavirus.

Magazine: Thankfully, medical staff were unable to find anything serious wrong with Harvey and he was able to return home after a check-up.

