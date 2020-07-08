Trapped Bear Freed from Car

Occurred on June 30, 2020 / Como, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: "For the second time in 2 months, a bear got into my car and the door closed behind it.

The door was unlocked and I had been cleaning the interior, and went indoors to make a phone call.

I just got off the phone, when I heard my car horn honking.

I looked out the window and there was a bear sitting in the driver's seat, honking the horn as if to say, 'Get me out of here!'

I went outside and decided the easiest way to let him out was through the back hatch.

I opened it and let him know he could exit through the back.

He seemed to appreciate getting out quickly, and turned around to say thank you!"